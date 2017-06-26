Durant is still showing love to the state that he once called home. And fans showed that love right back.

Kevin Durant is now a world champion. From the first time the lanky 19-year-old offensive phenom burst onto the NBA scene in Sonics green and gold, it was apparent he was destined for a ring eventually. So, it probably still hurts a bit to see Durant win a chip in another city — albeit far less than had he won with Oklahoma City.

Hoopfest — the nation’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament held each summer in Spokane — got a special visitor last weekend in Durant.

Members of the crowd, consisting of about 200,000 spectators and 25,000 players over the two day event, watched on adoringly as Durant spoke about his affection for Washington and Seattle.

Durant also released the newest version of his signature shoes, the KD10s at the Nike-sponsored event.

“This is kind of where I got started, and then going to Seattle was one of the best years of my life,” Durant said. “I’m always going to be a part of the whole state of Washington and Seattle as well, so it feels good to be here today.”

On Sunday, Durant tweeted his thanks to Spokane for shutting the city down to host the event.

Spokane shut the city down for the game I love. Hoopfest was on another level. Pics: https://t.co/tTqTDDPsEk #StillKD — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 26, 2017

It’s all love for KD.