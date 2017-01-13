HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros avoided salary arbitration when the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner agreed Friday to a $9.15 million, one-year contract following a subpar season.
The left-hander, who turned 29 on New Year’s Day, was 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 26 starts last year and won his third straight Gold Glove after going 20-8 with a career-best 2.48 ERA in 2015.
Keuchel made $7,275,000 last year. He is eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.
