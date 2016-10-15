CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs.
Kershaw pitched in all three Dodgers’ wins during the NL Division Series against Washington, including a two-out save in the decisive Game 5 on Thursday night. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner is 3-6 with a 4.79 ERA in 16 career playoff appearances, including 12 starts.
Kershaw hasn’t faced Chicago this year.
Kyle Hendricks gets the ball for the Cubs. The right-hander went 16-8 with a major league-best 2.13 ERA this season but left his Division Series start against San Francisco after taking a comebacker off his right forearm . He says he is ready to go for Game 2 on Sunday night.
