NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsey Plum is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the San Antonio Stars on Thursday night.
The Washington guard, who set the NCAA career scoring record, is the first player from the school to be taken first. The Stars finished with the worst record last season and held the top pick for the first time in franchise history. Plum finished her college career with 3,527 points.
It’s the second straight year that the Stars have drafted a guard. They took Moriah Jefferson with the No. 2 pick last season.
The draft was held in an event space in New York with WNBA President Lisa Borders announcing the picks from a deejay booth.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.