Matt Fonteyne tied the score for Everett late in the third period.

Keegan Kolesar scored the game winner in overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds (21-14-3-1) upended the host Everett Silvertips 4-3 in a Western Hockey League game Saturday night.

Matt Fonteyne scored with 2:37 remaining for Everett (27-5-6-1) to send the game into overtime.

Women’s basketball

• The 14th-ranked Seattle Pacific women (13-3, 5-3) opened the week in a tie for second place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. They played the two teams they were tied with and lost both, the second coming in a 71-53 loss to host Western Washington (13-3, 7-1) on Saturday. Brianne Lascornia was the only Falcon in double figures with 10 points.

• Delaney Hodgins and Ashli Payne scored 26 points each as the Eastern Washington (9-7) women improved to 4-1 in the Big Sky with a 99-85 win over visiting Weber State. Payne, a forward from Bremerton, also had 11 rebounds.

Men’s basketball

• Despite 35 points from Tony Miller, Seattle Pacific (7-8, 3-4 league) lost at Northwest Nazarene (7-7, 4-4) in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game, 85-80. Miller, who also had nine rebounds, was 9 of 18 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Track and field

• Kate Grace, an Olympic finalist in the 800, set a facility record at the UW Indoor Preview at the Dempsey Center. Grace ran a world-leading 8:47.26 in the 3,000 to break the five-year-old record set by Sally Kipyego.

Volleyball

• Chris Johnson, who coached Seattle Pacific to four GNAC titles, five NCAA tournament appearances and nearly 200 victories, announced his retirement after 12 seasons as head coach.