Matt Fonteyne tied the score for Everett late in the third period.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Keegan Kolesar scored the game winner in overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds (21-14-3-1) upended the host Everett Silvertips 4-3 in a Western Hockey League game Saturday night.

Matt Fonteyne scored with 2:37 remaining for Everett (27-5-6-1) to send the game into overtime.

Women’s basketball

• The 14th-ranked Seattle Pacific women (13-3, 5-3) opened the week in a tie for second place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. They played the two teams they were tied with and lost both, the second coming in a 71-53 loss to host Western Washington (13-3, 7-1) on Saturday. Brianne Lascornia was the only Falcon in double figures with 10 points.

Delaney Hodgins and Ashli Payne scored 26 points each as the Eastern Washington (9-7) women improved to 4-1 in the Big Sky with a 99-85 win over visiting Weber State. Payne, a forward from Bremerton, also had 11 rebounds.

Men’s basketball

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

• Despite 35 points from Tony Miller, Seattle Pacific (7-8, 3-4 league) lost at Northwest Nazarene (7-7, 4-4) in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game, 85-80. Miller, who also had nine rebounds, was 9 of 18 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Track and field

Kate Grace, an Olympic finalist in the 800, set a facility record at the UW Indoor Preview at the Dempsey Center. Grace ran a world-leading 8:47.26 in the 3,000 to break the five-year-old record set by Sally Kipyego.

Volleyball

Chris Johnson, who coached Seattle Pacific to four GNAC titles, five NCAA tournament appearances and nearly 200 victories, announced his retirement after 12 seasons as head coach.

From sports-information reports.