LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas star freshman Josh Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor criminal damage after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car outside a Lawrence bar.
A press release from the district attorney’s office says police responded to a report Dec. 9. The case against Jackson was filed in Douglas County District Court on Friday.
The release says witnesses told investigators that Jackson had kicked a door and rear taillight during an argument with the owner of the car.
About $1,200 of damage was done to the door and taillight. Damage exceeding $1,000 can be charged as a felony, but the release says Jackson was charged with a misdemeanor because the state couldn’t prove he was responsible for all the damage.
___
