AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Justin Timberlake will perform race weekend at Formula One’s only stop in the U.S.
Organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix announced Wednesday that the pop singer will perform on Oct. 21.
The Texas race got a major boost in 2016 from Taylor Swift’s only concert of the year. President of the Circuit of the Americas Bobby Epstein says music artists see the weekend as a global stage and that Timberlake “fits right in.”
Timberlake is scheduled to perform after race qualifying. The U.S. Grand Prix is the following day.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Seattle remains nation’s hottest home market, with biggest price growth in 3 years
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.