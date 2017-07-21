“It was really an up and down day,” Alvarez said after the match.

In a playoff, Julianne Alvarez of Seattle chipped in for birdie from 25 feet on the 38th hole to win the 116th Pacific Northwest Women’s Amateur, defeating Samantha Martirez of the Philippines at Fairwood Golf and Country Club in Renton on Friday.

Christina Proteau of Port Alberni, B.C., defeated Gretchen Johnson of Portland 3 and 2 to win the 16th Pacific Northwest Women’s Mid-Amateur.

The two championships were held concurrently on the par-71 course.

Martirez had built a 3-up lead midway through the morning round of the scheduled 36-hole match, but Alvarez turned the tables and held a 2-up lead after 18 holes. Alvarez extended her lead to 3-up, but Martirez won three consecutive holes (31, 32, 33) to square the match. The two traded holes and ended the second round all square, and headed for extras.

“It was really an up-and-down day,” Alvarez said after the match. “I had a pretty interesting day. There were holes where I was hitting it close and sinking putts no problem, and other stretches where I was hitting it all over the golf course and finding all the trees. I guess I just managed to play a little smarter through the rough holes.”

College football

• UW quarterback Jake Browning and WSU quarterback Luke Falk were named to the 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List. They are two of 40 players, including five from the Pac-12, named. Boise State’s Brett Rypien was also named.