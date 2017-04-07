BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones may have lost a year of his career because of a doping ban. He’s not lost his familiar bluster.

Jones referred to himself as “the greatest mixed martial artist who’s ever walked this planet” in speaking to the media for the first time since being suspended in July.

Jones wouldn’t say whether he’ll immediately return to the cage for UFC 213, which is scheduled a week after his suspension is lifted. But Jones vowed his return will be successful in re-establishing him as one of the sport’s best pound-for-pound fighters.

The 28-year-old Jones lamented that if not for taking a sexual-enhancement pill, which he says led to the positive test, he would have already regained the title he has now lost twice due to suspensions.