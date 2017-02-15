Shuster’s team is 8-0 after an 8-3 victory over Clark, the defending national champions
John Shuster’s team established itself as the team to beat, remaining undefeated with an 8-3 victory over Brady Clark’s defending champions at the USA Curling National Championships at Xfinity Arena in Everett on Wednesday.
Shuster (Duluth, Minn.) improved to 8-0.
Clark of Lynnwood and teammates Greg Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), Colin Hufman (St. Paul, Minn.) and Phil Tilker (Seattle) defeated Heath McCormick 7-6 earlier and are tied with the Todd Birr rink at 6-2.
In women’s competition, Jamie Sinclair’s team handed Cassie Potter’s rink its first loss of the championship, 8-2. The Cristin Clark (Lynnwood) team lost to Nina Roth 9-2 and is 1-5.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues over his detention under Trump’s immigration actions
After Thursday’s round robin, the top four men’s teams and top three women’s advance to the playoffs.
Men’s Golf
• Washington is in 11th place at 6-over 294 after the first round of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Wailua Golf Course in Lihue, Hawaii. Washington State is 16th at 14-over 302.
UW’s Sam Warkentin and WSU’s Daniel Kolar are tied for 23rd at even-par 72.
Hockey
• Riley Sutter scored the winning goal in visiting Everett’s 2-1 shootout victory over Saskatoon. Carter Hart saved 30 of 31 shots. Everett’s Dominic Zwerger tied the score at 1-1 in the second period, and Orrin Centazzo and Sutter scored in the shootout for the Silvertips.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.