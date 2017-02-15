Shuster’s team is 8-0 after an 8-3 victory over Clark, the defending national champions

John Shuster’s team established itself as the team to beat, remaining undefeated with an 8-3 victory over Brady Clark’s defending champions at the USA Curling National Championships at Xfinity Arena in Everett on Wednesday.

Shuster (Duluth, Minn.) improved to 8-0.

Clark of Lynnwood and teammates Greg Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), Colin Hufman (St. Paul, Minn.) and Phil Tilker (Seattle) defeated Heath McCormick 7-6 earlier and are tied with the Todd Birr rink at 6-2.

In women’s competition, Jamie Sinclair’s team handed Cassie Potter’s rink its first loss of the championship, 8-2. The Cristin Clark (Lynn­wood) team lost to Nina Roth 9-2 and is 1-5.

After Thursday’s round robin, the top four men’s teams and top three women’s advance to the playoffs.

Men’s Golf

• Washington is in 11th place at 6-over 294 after the first round of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Wailua Golf Course in Lihue, Hawaii. Washington State is 16th at 14-over 302.

UW’s Sam Warkentin and WSU’s Daniel Kolar are tied for 23rd at even-par 72.

Hockey

• Riley Sutter scored the winning goal in visiting Everett’s 2-1 shootout victory over Saskatoon. Carter Hart saved 30 of 31 shots. Everett’s Dominic Zwerger tied the score at 1-1 in the second period, and Orrin Centazzo and Sutter scored in the shootout for the Silvertips.