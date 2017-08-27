Shane won four of the five preliminary heats in the are two-races-in-one-weekend format.

Jimmy Shane won boat racing’s top prize for the third time in four years.

Shane piloted the U-1 HomeStreet Bank to a win at the Gold Cup on the Detroit River Sunday. Shane made a perfect start and won from Lane 2. Shane’s previous two Gold Cup wins came when other boats were penalized.

Shane won four of the five preliminary heats in the two-races-in-two-days format, a first in the modern history of the sport. But he lost out on the President’s Cup on Saturday.

The Renton driver will take the lead in the National High Points Standings into the season’s final race in San Diego Sept. 15-17. Shane is looking for his fifth consecutive national title.

Women’s soccer

• Washington (2-2) lost its home opener, falling in overtime 2-1 to SMU (2-0-2). Anissa Dadkhah scored in the first half for the Huskies. Vanessa Valadez scored in the 99th minute to win it for the Mustangs.

• Washington State (1-1-1) sufffered its first loss on the road, falling at Santa Clara 2-1. Grace Hancock scored for WSU.

Men’s soccer

• Joey Parish scored in the 76th minute and Handwalla Bwana scored in the 82nd as No. 11 Washington (2-0) beat Loyola Marymount 2-0.

• Nathan Aune scored the only goal as Seattle U upset visiting No. 20 New Mexico 1-0.

• Austin Giftopoulos scored in the second overtime to lift Gonzaga to a win 2-1 win over Bradley in Peoria, Ill. Christo Michaelson also scored for the Zags (1-0).

Volleyball

• Washington State won its season opener, beating American University 27-25, 25-22, 14-25, 28-26. Ella Lajos and Casey Schoenlein had 10 kills each for the Cougars, who have won their first match 27 times in the last 31 years.