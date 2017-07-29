The unlimited hydroplane race wraps up Sunday.
Jimmy Shane and Andrew Tate won the first unlimited hydroplane heats at the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities on Saturday.
Shane, the defending National High Points champion who drives the U-1 HomeStreet Bank, won Heat 1A. J. Michael Kelly in the U-12 Graham Trucking was second and the only other boat that finished the heat. Brian Perkins in the U-21 PayneWest Insurance didn’t finish after losing a rudder.
Tate, the defending Seafair champion, drove the U-9 Les Schwab Tires to a win in Heat 1B. Jimmy King in the U-3 Grigg’s Ace Hardware, the only piston-powered boat in the turbine fleet, was second.
The final is Sunday.
Soccer
• Zach Mathers scored his seventh of the season, but the Sounders 2 lost to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2-1.
