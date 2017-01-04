ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Jim Caldwell has been retained to coach the Detroit Lions for the 2017 season.
The team announced the move Wednesday morning, a day after Caldwell fielded questions about his job security.
Caldwell helped the Lions earn a spot in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Detroit lost its last three games of the regular season, dropping Caldwell’s record to 27-21 with the franchise. He led the Indianapolis Colts to the Super Bowl in his first of three seasons and was fired after his third year with a 26-22 record after the 2011 season.
Sixth-seeded Detroit plays at third-seeded Seattle on Saturday night.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
- Pete Carroll says Seahawks' offer to Golden Tate in 2014 'didn't get communicated really well'
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.