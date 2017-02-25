FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have released Nick Mangold, the veteran center said Saturday on his Twitter account.

An 11-year pro and a leader in the locker room, Mangold, 33, has said he doesn’t plan to retire.

A first-round draft pick in 2006 who played his entire career with the Jets, Mangold is a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. He called his release “a sad day to leave so many great coaches, teammates and executives. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for me. … Thank you all for a fantastic 11 years!”

Releasing its longest-tenured player saves just under New York $9.1 million against the salary cap.

Mangold missed eight games last season with an ankle injury, which he said made him want to play in 2017.

The Jets have had two regular starting centers since 1998: Kevin Mawae (1988-2005), a Hall of Fame finalist this year, and Mangold (2006-2016)

