NEW YORK (AP) — Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has retired after two seasons on coach Todd Bowles’ staff.
In a statement issued by the team Tuesday, Gailey says he informed Bowles before this season that he would retire after the year. Gailey, who turns 65 on Thursday, added he felt it was best to tell Bowles early “so that he could begin to think about how he would move the team forward on offense.”
The team also has announced that five assistant coaches will not return next season: quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo, running backs coach Marcel Shipp, defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins and defensive backs coach Joe Danna.
It appears that both defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer will remain with the team.
