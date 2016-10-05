FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall says the Giants need to keep their criticisms of star Odell Beckham Jr. “in-house” and rally behind him away from the public eye.

Marshall was asked Wednesday his opinion on the situation that is brewing between the Giants and Beckham, who has had a few public outbursts on the field and on the sideline this season. Marshall says the Giants need to be “really careful” or else “they could lose him.”

Beckham has said he’s no longer having fun playing football, and Giants coach Ben McAdoo and quarterback Eli Manning have criticized his behavior.

Marshall has dealt with his own issues with players and coaches during his career, and spoke to Beckham recently about handling his situation.

