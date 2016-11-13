The New York Jets are going with Bryce Petty as their starting quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s the first regular-season start for Petty, a fourth-round draft pick out of Baylor last year. He replaces Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was listed as questionable with a sprained left knee suffered last Sunday at Miami.

Fitzpatrick is still on the active roster.

The Carolina Panthers will be without starting All-Pro center Ryan Kalil for a second straight week because of a shoulder injury, meaning Gino Gradkowski will get the start.

Middle linebacker Derrick Johnson will play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Houston Texans will be without starting receiver Will Fuller (knee) and run-stopping nose tackle Vince Wilfork (groin) at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Fuller has 25 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. With fellow receiver Jaelen Strong also inactive, former Ohio State star Braxton Miller will start in his place. The Texans have three healthy receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Miller and Keith Mumphrey.

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns, who leads the team with 443 yards receiving, is active and in the starting lineup. He was cleared to play Friday after spending the week in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Washington benched running back Matt Jones, making him inactive after he had trouble holding onto the football, and also was without wideout DeSean Jackson, who is sidelined with an injured left shoulder.

Jones, a third-round draft pick in 2015 who began the season as the starter, has been demoted in favor of undrafted rookie Robert Kelley.

Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin is active, returning from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 2. Martin is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who rushed for 1,402 yards last season, second in the NFL behind Adrian Peterson. He was injured during the Buccaneers’ loss at Arizona on Sept. 18.

The Bucs have used three starting running backs in his absence, including Jacquizz Rodgers, who is inactive Sunday with a foot injury.

Minnesota was without cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, who hurt his ankle last week.

Green Bay already had declared linebacker Clay Matthews out for a third straight game because of a lingering hamstring issue. The Packers also scratched tight end Jared Cook against his former team, the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s a full list of each team’s inactive players for the Sunday early games:

___

KANSAS CITY AT CAROLINA

Chiefs: QB Tyler Bray, WR Jeremy Maclin, CB D.J. White, RB Bishop Sankey, LB Justin Houston, OL Mike Person, DL Jaye Howard.

Panthers: RB Cameron Artis-Payne, S Colin Jones, LB Shaq Thompson, C Ryan Kalil, LT Michael Oher, DT Kyle Love, TE Chris Manhertz.

___

LOS ANGELES AT NEW YORK JETS

Rams: QB Sean Mannion, DB Dwayne Gratz, G Jamon Brown, OT Pace Murphy, TE Temarrick Hemingway, WR Nelson Spruce, DE Matt Longacre.

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, C Nick Mangold, WR Devin Smith, CB Marcus Williams, LB Bruce Carter, OT Brandon Shell, LB Josh Martin

___

MINNESOTA AT WASHINGTON

Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Laquon Treadwell, CB Captain Munnerlyn, CB Marcus Sherels, G Willie Beavers, G Zac Kerin, DT Sharrif Floyd.

Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR DeSean Jackson, RB Matt Jones, DL Jordan Hill, OL Blaine Clausell, OL Arie Kouandjio, DL Matt Ioannidis.

___

HOUSTON at JACKSONVILLE

Texans: NT Vince Wilfork, WR Will Fuller, WR Jaelen Strong, CB A.J. Bouye, RB Jonathan Grimes, QB Brandon Weeden, LB Brian Peters.

Jaguars: QB Brandon Allen, RB Corey Grant, CB Josh Johnson, DE Chris Smith, WR Bryan Walters, OL Bryce Harris, DT Richard Ash.

___

GREEN BAY AT TENNESSEE

Packers: CB Damarious Randall, RB Don Jackson, LB Clay Matthews, OT Kyle Murphy, TE Jared Cook, DT Christian Ringo, C J.C. Tretter.

Titans: WR Tre McBride, RB David Fluellen, DB Curtis Riley, OLB Aaron Wallace, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, DL Al Woods.

___

ATLANTA AT PHILADELPHIA

Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant, RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jacob Tamme, RB Stevan Ridley, S Sharrod Neasman, RG Wes Schweitzer, DL Cliff Matthews.

Eagles: S Terrence Brooks, DE Steven Means, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, OL Allen Barbre, DT Taylor Hart.

___

DENVER AT NEW ORLEANS

Broncos: CB Aqib Talib, CB Taurean Nixon, RB Juwan Thompson, G Connor McGovern, G Billy Turner, DE Derek Wolfe, QB Austin Davis.

Saints: RB Marcus Murphy, RB Daniel Lasco, LB Stephone Anthony, LB Michael Mauti, LT Terron Armstead, G Landon Turner, WR Tommylee Lewis

___

CHICAGO AT TAMPA BAY

Bears: CB Deiondre’ Hall; DB DeAndre Houston-Carson; DB Bryce Callahan; LB John Timu; OL Eric Kush; TE Daniel Brown; DL Mitch Unrein

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin; RB Jacquizz Rodgers; G Kevin Pamphile; T Leonard Wester; C Joe Hawley; DE Channing Ward; WR Russell Shepard.

___

