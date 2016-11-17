FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tony Romo’s future in Dallas isn’t really a question in the mind of Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Even though the 36-year-old quarterback has lost his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott, the idea of him moving on in the offseason is “not a consideration,” according to Jones.
Two days after Romo conceded the No. 1 job to Prescott in what some viewed as a farewell speech , Jones said Thursday it was “not a goodbye.” The Dallas owner believes Romo is still capable of leading a team to the Super Bowl, perhaps even the Cowboys.
While Romo was sidelined back a back injury, Prescott led Dallas to eight straight wins, tying a franchise season record, and the best record in the NFL at 8-1. The Cowboys host Baltimore (5-4) on Sunday.
