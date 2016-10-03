MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings and cornerback Eli Apple are inactive for the game on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both were listed as questionable in the final injury report on Saturday. Jennings has an injured thumb while Apple has a bad hamstring.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was active after being listed as questionable with a groin injury. But the Giants say Trevin Wade will start for Rodgers-Cromartie opposite Janoris Jenkins. Orleans Darkwa will start for Jennings.

The Giants are also missing safety Nat Berhe (concussion) and right tackle Marshall Newhouse (calf).

For the Vikings, tight end David Morgan was out with a knee injury while receiver Jarius Wright was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games this season. Ronnie Hillman, who was signed two weeks ago after Adrian Peterson’s knee injury, was inactive for the second straight game.

___

