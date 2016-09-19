CHICAGO (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and several teammates raised their right fists during the national anthem in a protest prior to their game against the Chicago Bears.

Jenkins said Saturday he would lead teammates in a demonstration against social injustice. Cornerback Ron Brooks and defensive end Steven Means joined him. It was not clear if another Eagles player joined in.

Jenkins had insisted the protest would not be “an anti-police thing” and that police “are a key part of the solution in this issue.”

A Pro Bowl safety last season, he said the team didn’t protest before the season opener last week out of respect because it was 9/11. He said he’s spoken to 49ers backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

