MIAMI (AP) — Jeb Bush says he’s optimistic he can close a deal to buy the Miami Marlins, with his partner Derek Jeter taking charge of baseball operations.

Speaking publicly for the first time about his efforts to purchase the team from Jeffrey Loria, Bush said baseball has huge potential in Miami, and he’s pleased with the interest by potential partners.

The former Florida governor, who lives in Miami, made his comments Tuesday during a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

Jeter and Bush were part of rival efforts to buy the Marlins before joining forces. Bush called Jeter a “phenomenal guy” with “incredible integrity.”

Bush and Jeter lead one of multiple groups that have submitted bids for the Marlins. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week none had yet been accepted.

___

