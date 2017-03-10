Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House has been taken off the field in an ambulance after being hit in the head by a line drive in the ninth inning of a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers at Lakeland, Florida.

The 27-year-old left-hander was struck by John Hicks’ sharply hit ball. House was face down on the mound for nearly 20 minutes , tended to by trainers as the crowd sat in silence. He gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was being put into the ambulance that was driven onto the field.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said after the game was called in the bottom of the ninth that the ball hit House in the back of the head.