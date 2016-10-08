TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano sustained a concussion when he was struck in the back of the head by Carlos Gomez’s line drive in Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

Trainer George Poulis said Liriano felt good after undergoing tests Saturday but that there is no timetable for his return. Game 3 is Sunday at Toronto.

Liriano left after being struck Friday by the ball, which ricocheted into right field for an RBI single. He was replaced by Roberto Osuna, who got the final five outs as Toronto won 5-3 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Liriano and Gomez were teammates in Minnesota and remain good friends. Gomez said he spoke to Liriano on the phone Friday night and was relieved to hear his friend was not seriously hurt.

Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis, who was scratched from Game 2 with a sore right knee, had an MRI Saturday morning. He is day-to-day with a bone bruise but has no structural damage.