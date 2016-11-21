Lamar Jackson of Louisville and Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma were named finalists for the both the Maxwell player of the award and the Davey O’Brien Award that goes to the best quarterback in college football.
Most of the major college football awards announced three finalists Monday.
Joining Jackson and Mayfield as a Maxwell finalists is Michigan star Jabrill Peppers, who plays multiple defensive positions, some offense and returns punts.
Peppers was also a finalist for the Bednarik Award for top defensive player, along with Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.
Clemson’s Deshaun Watson was the other Davey O’Brien finalist.
The finalists for the Doak Walker award for best running back are Texas’ D’Onta Foreman, San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey and Florida State’s Dalvin Cook.
___
Other finalists announced Monday:
Biletnikoff Award (wide receiver) — Zay Jones, East Carolina; Austin Carr, Northwestern; Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma.
Outland Trophy (interior lineman) — Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama; Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State; Cody O’Connell, OG, Washington State.
Thorpe Award (defensive back) — Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU; Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan; Adoree’ Jackson, CB, Southern California.
Butkus Award (linebacker) — Rueben Foster, Alabama; Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt; Jarad Davis, Florida; Kendell Beckwith, LSU; Josey Jewell, Iowa.
Groza Award (kicker) — Zane Gonzales, Arizona State; Daniel Carlson, Auburn; Younghoe Koo, Georgia Southern.
Guy Award (punter) — Michael Dickson, Texas; Cameron Johnston, Ohio State; Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah.
