CLEVELAND (AP) — Cubs manager Joe Maddon can ditch the stocking cap for Game 6. The World Series has heated up.

The temperature is expected to be in the 70s when the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs play Tuesday night at Progressive Field, which was bathed in sunshine in the hours leading up to first pitch.

For Game 5 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Maddon donned a blue ski cap as the Cubs rallied on a chilly night to win 3-2 and extend their season. It was 43 degrees at first pitch that night and whipping winds made it feel much colder.

The Indians will gladly take the warm weather. Their season opener on April 4 at Progressive Field against the Boston Red Sox was postponed by snow.

Seven months later, on Nov. 1, Cleveland is enjoying unusually warm autumn weather.