From Lionel Messi to Neymar, from Diego Maradona to Rafael Nadal, the world of sports expressed its sorrow following the crash of the plane carrying the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense. The short-haul charter crashed in Medellin on its way to Colombia for the Copa Sudamericana final.

At least 75 of the 81 people on board died, authorities said.

All Brazilian first division teams changed their official Twitter profile pictures to a black logo of Chapecoense. Teams such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United also sent condolences.

___

“It’s impossible to believe this tragedy, impossible to believe what happened, impossible to believe that the plane crashed, impossible to believe that athletes, human beings were on this plane, impossible to believe that these people left their families. … Today the world cries, but heaven rejoices in receiving Champions.” — Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar on Instagram.

___

“My deepest condolences go to all of the families, friends and supporters of the Associação Chapecoense de Futebol squad. #FuerzaChape.” — Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi on Facebook.

___

“Brazilian football is in mourning. It is such a tragic loss. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. Rest in peace.” — Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

___

“My condolences to the families of the Brazilian Chapecoense team, and of all the people who died in this tragic plane crash in Colombia. Unfortunately, these kids, who were making their way in soccer, took the wrong plane. From this day on, I’m a fan of Chapecoense.” — Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona on Facebook.

___

“This is a very, very sad day for football. We are so sorry to hear about the airplane crash in Colombia, it is shocking and tragic news. At this difficult time our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends. FIFA would like to extend its most heartfelt condolences.” — FIFA President Gianni Infantino on FIFA’s website.

___

“Real Madrid C.F. expresses its sorrow at the tragic air crash involving the Brazilian club Chapecoense and extends its condolences to relatives and friends of the victims. At the same time, wishing an early recovery for the survivors.” — Real Madrid on its website.

___

“The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with @ChapecoenseReal & all those affected by the tragedy in Colombia. #ForçaChapecoense.” — Premier League team Manchester United on Twitter

___

“My deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the Brazilian team and everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. #Chapecoense.” — Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger on Twitter.

___

“My condolences to @ChapecoenseReal and the families of all the victims of the plane crash.” — Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal on Twitter.

___

“A very sad day for sports! Strength for all those families #sadness @chapecoensereal.” — Brazilian Formula One driver Felipe Massa on Instagram.

___

“Heart goes out to the families of the Chapecoense soccer team.” — rapper Lil Wayne on Twitter.