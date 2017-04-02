BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders will have to continue their late-season playoff push without captain and leading scorer John Tavares.
Tavares hurt his left hamstring in a 2-1 win against New Jersey on Friday, and coach Doug Weight says there’s no expectation he can return before the Islanders close their season against Ottawa on April 9. Weight provided the update before New York’s game at Buffalo on Sunday.
The Islanders entered the game sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, and six points behind Boston, which holds the eighth and final playoff spot.
Tavares leads New York with 66 points and is second with 28 goals in 77 games.
The Islanders filled Tavares’ roster spot by calling up center Connor Jones from the minors.
