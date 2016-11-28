NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame and UConn still sit atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while Colorado, Auburn and Texas A&M all entered the Top 25 for the first time this season.
The Irish remain No. 1 with the Huskies right behind them. Notre Dame received 16 first place ballots with UConn getting 14. Third-ranked South Carolina garnered the other three from a 33-member national media panel Monday.
Baylor and Maryland each moved up one spot to round out the first five teams.
Mississippi State, Louisville, Florida State, Ohio State and UCLA are the next five teams.
Colorado entered at No. 21 with Auburn No. 23. It’s the Tigers first ranking since 2009. Texas A&M came in at No. 25.
Arizona State, Michigan State and Gonzaga all fell out.
