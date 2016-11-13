DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The IOC says it is supporting Craig Reedie’s bid for a new three-year term as president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, a move that follows tensions between the two sides over the Russian doping scandal.
The backing for Reedie to continue as WADA chief was contained in a letter from the International Olympic Committee to its 98 members. A copy of the letter was obtained Sunday by The Associated Press.
The letter was sent following a meeting of the IOC executive board on Thursday in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Reedie, who has been WADA president since 2013, is seeking re-election at agency meetings in Glasgow, Scotland, next weekend. No other candidates have been put forward.
Most Read Stories
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
- See how the Sound Transit vote went in your neighborhood — and everywhere else
- Extended forecast: La Niña winter cooling could bring heavy snow, rain
- FINAL: No. 4 Huskies see perfect season come to an end with 26-13 loss to USC
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
The IOC and Reedie came into conflict earlier this year after WADA recommended that Russia be barred entirely from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics over systematic doping.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.