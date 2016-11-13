Share story

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The IOC says it is supporting Craig Reedie’s bid for a new three-year term as president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, a move that follows tensions between the two sides over the Russian doping scandal.

The backing for Reedie to continue as WADA chief was contained in a letter from the International Olympic Committee to its 98 members. A copy of the letter was obtained Sunday by The Associated Press.

The letter was sent following a meeting of the IOC executive board on Thursday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Reedie, who has been WADA president since 2013, is seeking re-election at agency meetings in Glasgow, Scotland, next weekend. No other candidates have been put forward.

The IOC and Reedie came into conflict earlier this year after WADA recommended that Russia be barred entirely from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics over systematic doping.

