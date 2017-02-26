Start sprucing up your spring fly-fishing trips with fly-fishing expert Michael Martin who will be hosting “The Fundamentals of Fly Tying” classes from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on March 12, 19 and 26.

The single-day classes will introduce fly-anglers with instruction, tying, demonstration, equipment and tying methods. Each person will be able to tie two fly patterns during each class session.

Participants should have fly vice, tying scissors, thread bobbin and whip-finisher. The store will have anything needed for the class to purchase.

Cost of the three session class is $20. For details, call the Sportsman’s Warehouse at 253-835-4100.