Only 15 tickets are left for the 2017 International Fly Fishing Film on Thursday (Jan. 14) from 4 p.m. to midnight at Tini Bigs Lounge and Hula Hula, 100 Denny Way in Seattle.

The festival will show short and feature length fly-fishing films produced by professional film makers from all around the world. There will be lots of fly fishing gear and other donations in a raffle following the movie.

The event is a fundraiser for the Coastal Cutthroat Coalition, and tickets are $15 if purchased in advanced or $18 at the door if still available. Go to http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2720275.