DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have put ace right-hander Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

Kluber was removed from Tuesday night’s game at Detroit after three innings because of back discomfort. The Indians recalled right-hander Joe Colon from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts this season. His durability was crucial last year, when he helped the Indians win the American League pennant despite injuries that decimated the rest of the starting rotation. Kluber has made at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons, and he won the Cy Young Award in 2014.

Colon has made nine relief appearances at Columbus this year, posting an ERA of 0.87.

