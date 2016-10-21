CLEVELAND (AP) — Ryan Merritt may soon be up to his neck in blenders, oven mitts and muffin tins.

The Indians rookie pitcher said he and his fiancee, Sarah, have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from Cleveland fans for sending wedding gifts.

Merritt emerged as an unlikely postseason star after pitching 4 1-3 scoreless innings on Wednesday in Toronto, helping the Indians win the pennant and advance to the World Series for the first time since 1997.

Merritt initially thought the gifts were a gag before realizing that fans had found the couple’s bridal registry and were thanking him. The 24-year-old joked that there aren’t enough gifts left for his friends to buy.

Merritt’s wedding is Jan. 27 in Minnesota. He has no plans to extend his guest list, but said “if more people want to come, I guess they can come. I don’t care who shows up”