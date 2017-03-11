CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois basketball coach John Groce has been fired after the team finished 18-14 this season and ninth in the Big Ten.
Assistant Jamall Walker has been appointed interim coach while the school searchers for a successor.
Athletic director Josh Whitman on Saturday praised Groce’s leadership but said the team was not able to sustain a level of “competitive excellence.”
Groce was 95-75 overall and 37-53 in Big Ten play in his five seasons. The Illini were 8-10 in the conference this season. They ended the regular season with a loss to last-place Rutgers and lost 75-55 to Michigan in their conference tournament opener.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
- Offensive lineman T.J. Lang visiting Seahawks Friday -- will Seattle let him leave without a contract?
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
Groce led the Illini to 23 victories and a win in the NCAA Tournament in 2013, his first season. NIT bids followed in 2014 and 2015.
___
More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.