Vandals advance to WBI semifinals with 74-67 victory over Eagles.
Sophomore Mikayla Ferenz scored a game-high 33 points to lead Idaho to a 74-67 win at Eastern Washington in a WBI quarterfinal game Monday night.
The Vandals (19-14) will play at Rice on Thursday.
Taylor Pierce scored 16 points.
Delaney Hodgins had 18 points and Ashli Payne had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern Washington (19-14), which was hosting its first NCAA postseason game.
Golf
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
• The Washington State women’s golf team split its two matches on the first day of match play at San Diego State’s March Mayhem at The Farms Golf Club. The Cougars, seeded No. 10 in the field of 16 teams, fell to No. 7 Pepperdine, 4-1 in their first match. WSU bounced back to defeat No. 15 seed San Francisco 4-0-1.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.