Vandals advance to WBI semifinals with 74-67 victory over Eagles.

Sophomore Mikayla Ferenz scored a game-high 33 points to lead Idaho to a 74-67 win at Eastern Washington in a WBI quarterfinal game Monday night.

The Vandals (19-14) will play at Rice on Thursday.

Taylor Pierce scored 16 points.

Delaney Hodgins had 18 points and Ashli Payne had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern Washington (19-14), which was hosting its first NCAA postseason game.

Golf

• The Washington State women’s golf team split its two matches on the first day of match play at San Diego State’s March Mayhem at The Farms Golf Club. The Cougars, seeded No. 10 in the field of 16 teams, fell to No. 7 Pepperdine, 4-1 in their first match. WSU bounced back to defeat No. 15 seed San Francisco 4-0-1.