SANTA CLARA, Calif. — This wasn’t the storybook ending Colorado had hoped for.

After the greatest turnaround in conference history, the No. 9 Buffaloes struggled to do much of anything offensively in a 41-10 loss Washington in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium.

Colorado senior quarterback Sefo Liufau, out of Tacoma’s Bellarmine Prep, suffered an ankle injury on the first drive of the game and missed the rest of the first half. Lauded for his toughness throughout a roller-coaster career, he showed more moxie in coming back after halftime — but the Buffaloes’ fortunes only got worse from there.

Freshman Taylor Rapp intercepted Liufau’s first pass of the third quarter and returned it for a touchdown, and Liufau finished with as many interceptions (three) as completions in the game.

“I really messed up, to say the least,” said Liufau, who was 3-for-13 passing for 21 yards and those three picks.

Redshirt freshman Steven Montez replaced Liufau in the first half and was 5 of 12 for 60 yards. Colorado (10-3) finished with 163 yards of total offense, a season low.

The good news for the Buffaloes is they’re still in the hunt for their first Rose Bowl berth.

Presuming Washington is selected for one of four College Football Playoff berths, the Rose Bowl will select the next highest-ranked Pac-12 CFP team as UW’s replacement — and that will be either Colorado (10-3) or USC (9-3).

USC beat Colorado, 21-17, in October, but the CFP committee might not punish the Buffaloes for a loss to a top-four team.

“It’s frustrating to lose a game like this because we could have put on a better performance,” Liufau said. “But we accomplished so much this year, and there is a lot more good than bad. It’s very important for us to take a couple days off and come back and fire on all cylinders in the bowl game because we really want to end the season off right and do our best.”

Notes

• Redshirt freshman Benning Potoa’e made his first start at outside linebacker in place of junior Connor O’Brien, who injured his knee in the Apple Cup and did not suit up Friday. O’Brien was the replacement for senior Joe Mathis, who is out for the season after having surgery last month on both feet.

UW coach Chris Petersen said after the game that Mathis probably would not be able to return in time for a bowl game, something Mathis was hoping would be possible.

• True freshman Nick Harris made his third start of the season for UW at right guard.

•Warren Moon served as an honorary captain for the Huskies during the pregame coin toss. The UW captains for the game were Kevin King, Darrell Daniels, John Ross III and Greg Gaines.

•Count Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott among those expecting the Huskies to get a playoff bid come Sunday. “It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where they wouldn’t (get in),” he said before the game, when asked about a potential UW victory.

• The game drew an announced crowd of 47,118, the smallest in the three-year history of the neutral-site championship at Levi’s Stadium.