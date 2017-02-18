Markelle Fultz canned a pair of free throws that cut UW’s deficit to three points at 71-68 with 1:47 left, but the Huskies squandered opportunities at the end and fell 76-68 on Saturday night.
The Huskies looked as if they put all they had left into this game as if trying to erase a season’s worth of disappointment and anguish with an improbable upset against a top-five ranked opponent.
Buoyed by the return of senior center Malik Dime, who missed the past two games due to a suspension after an altercation with Colorado fans, and a big game from star Markelle Fultz, the Washington men’s basketball team pushed injury-depleted No. 5 Arizona until the final minutes.
The Huskies, who dropped their ninth straight game, seemed to save their best for the home finale. UW is 9-18 and 2-13 in the Pac-12.
Fultz finished with 26 points and six assists in his second game back after sitting out two games due to a sore right knee.
Noah Dickerson added 14 points and nine rebounds while David Crisp and Matisse Thybulle each added 10 points.
Arizona (25-3 and 14-1) received 26 points from Lauri Markkanen and 21 from Allonzo Trier.
After the game, coach Lorenzo Romar addressed the crowd.
“This has obviously been a difficult season for us all,” he said. “The fact that you came out here tonight to cheer us on, we appreciate it.”
