Jake Browning accounted for eight total touchdowns and the No. 5 Huskies ended 12 years of futility against Washington’s most bitter rival in emphatic fashion Saturday.

EUGENE, Ore. — The stunning streak that so traumatized, so demoralized the Washington Huskies for so long is over.

Boy, is it over.

Jake Browning accounted for eight total touchdowns and the No. 5 Huskies ended 12 years of futility against Washington’s most bitter rival in emphatic fashion Saturday, rolling the Oregon Ducks 70-21 before a sold-out crowd at Autzen Stadium.

It’s the Huskies’ first victory over the Ducks since 2003 and their first win in Eugene since 2002.

The 70 points are the most Washington has scored in 109 meetings between the two schools, topping UW’s 66-0 win in 1974.

Browning delivered another magnificent performance, throwing a school-record six touchdown passes and rushing for two more to keep the Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) undefeated and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture at the season’s halfway point.

John Ross III had three touchdown catches and Dante Pettis added two, including an in incredible one-handed grab while being held by an Oregon defender.

UW sophomore running back Myles Gaskin added a career-high 197 yards and one touchdown, helping the Huskies build a 35-7 halftime lead.

Oregon (2-4, 0-3 Pac-12) has lost four in a row for the first time since 2006 and is 2-4 for the first time since 1986.

During a week in which Oregon coach Mark Helfrich’s job security was the predominant story here, the Ducks turned to true freshman quarterback Justin Herbert for his first career start. The results were largely predictable against the Pac-12 top-ranked defense.

UW star safety Budda Baker ripped the ball away from a receiver to intercept Herbert on the game’s first play from scrimmage, setting the tone for a dominant day for the Huskies.

Three plays later, Browning ran untouched in for a 1-yard touchdown — pointing at Oregon linebacker Jimmie Swain as he crossed the goal line. That drew a taunting penalty against UW’s sophomore quarterback, but it hardly matter on a night when Browning toyed with the Ducks’ desperate defense.

UW’s second drive ended with Browning’s first TD pass to Ross, on a 3-yard fade route.

Gaskin added a 65-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to make it 21-0.

Browning threw his second TD pass to Ross, from 15 yards, to make it 28-0 midway through the second quarter.

Oregon finally scored late in the second quarter on Herbert’s 18-yard pass to running backs Tony Brooks-James, who was left open in the end zone on a busted play by the UW secondary.

UW got the ball back with 1:09 left in the half and needed just five plays and 48 seconds to cover 55 yards, with Browning sneaking in from 7 yards out with 21 seconds left to make it 35-7.

UW’s defense, meanwhile, shut down Oregon star running back Royce Freeman, holding him to 50 yards on 11 carries — a week after holding Stanford star running back Christian McCaffrey to 49 yards on 12 carries. They are the Pac-12’s top two running backs.