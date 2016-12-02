Hundreds of salmon anglers braved the stormy weather on Friday to try their luck at catching the biggest hatchery chinook in two derbies around the San Juan Islands.

“We tucked in at Spring Pass where there was lots of small fish since it was so windy (Friday morning), and we had some action first thing on the west side then it kind of slowed down for us,” said George Harris, president of the Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA) in Seattle.

At Friday Harbor Salmon Classic, 305 anglers weighed-in 108 fish during the first day of the derby that ends on Saturday afternoon.

The current top fish was caught by Mike Clemons and weighed 14.08 pounds. Second is Scott Causbie with a 14.06; third is Kevin Hanon with a 12.31; fourth is Karen Rhinehart with a 11.68; and fifth is Chris Raichlen with a 11.63.

The largest fish will win $15,000; second is $5,000; and third will take home $2,500.

At the Resurrection Salmon Derby in Anacortes the first day lured 155 anglers who weighed-in 10 hatchery chinook although anglers were asked to release all chinook under six pounds in order to preserve impacts on fish under the 22-inch minimum size limit and wild fish.

Karsten McIntosh with the NMTA said via text message there was plenty of action among all the boats in the derby, but just not a lot above six pounds.

Top fish was caught by Chris Towes ad weighed 14.22 pounds; second is Joe Keibler with a 9.46; and third is Travis Coulter with a 8.48.

Both derbies are part of the NMTA’s Northwest Salmon Derby Series, which is hosting 26 events in 2016-17 season.

Anglers who purchase a ticket to any of the derbies is eligible for a chance to win a boat in a drawing during the Everett Coho Derby is late September.

The grand prize is a fully-loaded Hewescraft 220 OceanPro valued at $85,000, and has a Honda 250 and 9.9 horsepower motors on an EZ-Loader Tandem axle galvanized trailer.

For more information, go to http://www.nwsalmonderbyseries.com/.