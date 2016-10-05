HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans placed defensive end Devon Still on injured reserve Wednesday because of a foot injury that required surgery.

Still made a comeback this season after spending all of 2015 as a free agent following three seasons with the Bengals. Still appeared in three games for the Texans this season and had three tackles.

Still became an inspiration by sharing details of his now 6-year-old daughter Leah’s fight with cancer when he was with the Bengals. Cincinnati kept him on the roster in 2014 in part so he’d have health insurance to cover her treatments. The Bengals donated more than $1 million in sales from Still’s No. 75 jersey to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati for pediatric cancer research and treatment during her fight.

With Leah in remission, Still rededicated himself to football this offseason and earned a spot on Houston’s roster. He had an opportunity for more playing time in the wake of the season-ending injury to J.J. Watt before he suffered his injury on Sunday.

“What he’s gone through the past couple of years with his daughter Leah … we feel for the guy,” coach Bill O’Brien said. “He did a good job for us while he was here and I’m sure he’ll come back from this and play more football in this league.”

Though he didn’t say anything specific about the injury, Still tweeted a message that seemed to address his latest setback.

“No matter who you are life will always test what you’re made of,” he tweeted.

He ended that tweet with the hashtags “never give up” and “always strong.”

In other injury news, the Texans expect veteran left tackle Duane Brown to return on Sunday if he doesn’t have any setbacks this week. Brown has been out since surgery in January to repair a torn quadriceps.

Houston signed defensive end Brandon Dunn to take Still’s spot on the roster.

