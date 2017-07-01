HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher David Paulino has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Major League Baseball announced Saturday that the rookie right-hander tested positive for Boldenone. His suspension begins immediately.

Paulino was called up from the minors May 30 to fill a hole in Houston’s injury-ravaged rotation. He is 2-0 with a 6.52 ERA in six starts.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch says he spoke to the 23-year-old Paulino and had a meeting with the team to give players the news.

Despite all the injuries to key pitchers, Houston began the day with the best record in the majors at 54-27. Paulino could return for the final game of the regular season, but he is ineligible for the postseason this year.

Paulino made his big league debut in 2016, going 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in one start and two relief appearances.