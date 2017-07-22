Top Quality’s powerful victory in the Irish Day Stakes on June 25 makes her the likely favorite in Sunday’s $75,000 Washington Oaks, the championship event of the Emerald Downs season for 3-year-old fillies. She is listed at 6-5 on the morning line.

Top Quality, who was sired by Quality Road and sold for $280,000 as a yearling, took the one-mile Irish Day by 3¾ lengths in 1 minute, 34.88 seconds.

She is from the barn of Blaine Wright — who leads all trainers with five stakes victories at the Auburn track this year — and is listed at 6-5 on the morning line.

Betting favorites are a solid 9 for 21 in the Oaks at Emerald Downs, but it’s worth noting this season has been one of surprises. The last eight runners to be favored in Emerald stakes races have lost.

Blazinbeauty, trained by Frank Lucarelli, is the 2-1 second choice in a field of five for the 11/8-mile Oaks. She hasn’t finished worse than third in seven career starts.

Blazinbeauty was third in the Seattle Stakes and Kent Stakes, both sprints, and placed second in the Irish Day.

“The distance helps us, but Top Quality should like it, too,” Lucarelli said.