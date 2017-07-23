Three jockeys were injured and a horse had to be euthanized following a three-horse collision in the sixth race Saturday night at the Emerald Downs racetrack, according to a the track spokesman.

Racetrack spokesman Vince Bruun said jockeys Eliska Kubinova, Juan Gutierrez and David Martin were all taken to Valley Medical Center, where a nursing supervisor Sunday declined to provide information about their conditions. Bruun, however, said the three were in stable condition and that Kubinova and Martin would likely be back on horseback within days.

Gutierrez — at 47 the No. 2 all-time winning jockey at Emerald Downs with 1,320 wins — suffered a back injury that will require additional recovery time, Bruun said.

The accident occurred when Signorina Ermenia, a 4-year-old filly ridden by Kubinova and leading the one-mile race, “went wrong” and tumbled near the quarter-mile post, according to a news release. Current Sea Xpress and I’z a Sweet Ride, collided with the fallen horse, throwing Gutierrez and Martin to the ground, Bruun said.

Signorina Ermenia suffered a broken leg and had to be euthanized, Bruun said. The other two animals were not injured.

The 7th and 8th races were cancelled due to the accident. The track reopened Sunday.