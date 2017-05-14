The 17-1 longshot was up to the task, running down So Lucky in the final yards of the Auburn Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings at the Auburn racetrack.

It was anything but a dream trip for Sharkzilla in the Auburn Stakes at Emerald Downs, not breaking well and falling to last, then forced to go six-wide in the stretch.

It definitely increased the degree of difficulty, but the 17-1 longshot was up to the task, running down So Lucky in the final yards of the Auburn Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings at the Auburn racetrack.

Sharkzilla ran 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 8.92 seconds to win by a length and paid $37 to win.

Sharkzilla was about 10 lengths behind So Lucky, last year’s state champion 2-year-old, as the field circled into the stretch, and a victory appeared improbable.

“I knew we’d be coming late,” said Lopez, whose previous Emerald Downs stakes win was aboard Estellara in the 2016 Hastings Stakes. “But he really exploded in the stretch.”

Seau, the Southern California invader and the 9-5 favorite, finished sixth in a field of eight.

Sharkzilla, which was purchased for $1,200 at the 2015 Barretts January Sale, earned $27,500 for Sunday’s victory and has two wins, two second and two thirds in seven lifetime starts.

Sharkzilla finished third as a maiden in the 2016 Gottstein Futurity at Emerald Downs and was coming off a runner-up finish in an allowance race at Golden Gate Fields outside San Francisco.