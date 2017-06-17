The 4-year-old filly, whose previous race was last month at famed Churchill Downs, pulled away in the stretch from favored Citizen Kitty to win the Washington Legislators Stakes by 2 lengths at Emerald Downs in Auburn on Sunday.

Coming west did wonders for Profound Moment.

Profound Moment, the second choice in the wagering, paid $6 on a $2 win bet. She ran 6½ furlongs in 1 minute, 14.90 seconds.

Citizen Kitty took the early lead, but was hounded by Profound Kitty from the beginning. The two waged a good battle in the stretch before Profound Kitty pulled away in the final yards.

Perhaps a Pie finished third.

Profound Moment earned $27,500 for owners Mark DeDomenico of Redmond and Mike Waters of Seattle.

It was the first stakes victory for Waters.

“This is awesome,” he said in the winner’s circle. “I’m speechless.”

Profound Moment began her career at Emerald Downs with a 13-length maiden win last year. She shipped to the Midwest this year and scored a pair of 6-furlong allowance wins at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas before finishing fifth in a mile and one-sixteenth allowance race at Churchill Downs on May 13.

Javier Matias rode Profound Moment to the victory. He rides 2-1 morning-line favorite Barkley in Sunday’s $50,000 Budweiser Stakes for 3-year-olds and up, a prep for the Longacres Mile.