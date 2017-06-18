Mach One Rules ran down a loose on the lead Prime Engine late and scored a three-quarter-length victory Sunday in the $50,000 Budweiser Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at Emerald Downs.

Ridden by Isaias Enriquez, Mach One Rules ran 6½ furlongs in a meet-fastest 1 minute, 13.94 seconds and paid $10.20.

Prime Engine held on for second and Togrammashousewego rallied for third.

Barkley, the favorite, encountered traffic trouble in the stretch and finished a close fourth, only his third loss in 10 career starts.

Howard Belvoir, trainer of Barkley, lodged an objection against the winner, alleging interference in the stretch, but the stewards made no change.

Afterward, Lucarelli and the Schaefers breathed a sigh of relief after finally turning the tables on Barkley, who had beaten their gelding four times in photo finishes.

“I may be dumb, but I keep saying (Mach One Rules) is as good as Barkley,” Lucarelli said.

For a while it appeared neither Mach One Rules nor Barkley would be victorious, as Prime Engine shook off The Press into the lane, running a half-mile in 44.06 seconds and kicking 2½ lengths clear of the field. Prime Engine was still clear inside the sixteenth pole, but Mach One Rules responded to Enriquez and swept by for the victory.

In fourth place early, Mach One Rules rallied into contention, then drifted out past midstretch, causing Barkley and jockey Javier Matias to alter course, and then ran past Prime Engine in the final yards.

Sprinting for the first time in over four years, two-time Longacres Mile winner Stryker Phd was beaten by 3 lengths in an encouraging effort. The 8-year-old gelding push his career earnings to $631,011, good for No. 3 all-time among Washington-breds.