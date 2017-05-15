The state’s horse-racing community lost an enduring icon Monday.

I lost a friend.

Don Munger, 93, was in the horse-racing industry for nearly seven decades, owning, training and breeding horses. It was his passion, and he said it was what kept him alive in recent years: the responsibility of taking care of his horses.

Don was so humble, so self-effacing and congenial, even his competitors loved him. And boy, could he tell a story.

That was how I got to know him. He was 85, a veteran of World War II who had fought on Iwo Jima, and was still working full-time as a trainer. I wanted to hear his story, and I wanted to tell it.

The moment I met him, I felt like I was talking to my grandfather, who had died the year before. Like my grandfather, he had the impeccable manners that most of the men in that era had, and he relished telling his stories.

Don had gone decades not talking about the horrors he experienced in the war, but he’d been hearing that World War II veterans were dying off without their stories being told, so youngsters were being encouraged to ask questions of the vets still alive — and those veterans were being encouraged to talk.

So Don, the proud Marine, opened up. As I listened to the horrific stories from Iwo Jima and other battles Don had participated in, I wondered how a man so gracious, so humble and so nice was able to reconcile within himself the things he’d had to do, see and endure.

He explained to me that one day on the island of Bougainville in the South Pacific he came across two dead Japanese soldiers.

“I stopped and looked at them, and I started to feel a little sorry for them,” he said. “You know, those guys were young, just like I was. And they have a mother, father and a family at home. Then I said, ‘Munger, if you’re going to fight in a war, you can’t think that way.’ And I didn’t from then on.”

My appreciation for those who served in World War II only grew, as did my wonderment as to how they were able to come home, start families and careers and lead their lives as if nothing had happened.

I went back to Don’s barn a few times over the years. Sometimes for a story I was working on, and sometimes just to listen to his stories. It made me feel good, like in some way, my grandfather was still around.

I am sure it will hit me the next time I am on the backside at the track, and I realize I can’t stop by and say hi.

I am going to miss you, my friend.

Scott Hanson is an assistant sports editor at The Seattle Times who has covered horse racing at Emerald Downs for more than a decade.