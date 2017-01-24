The 82nd running of the $200,000 Longacres Mile will be on Aug. 13.

Emerald Downs announced 30 stakes events worth $1,685,000 in purses for its 2017 live racing season that begins April 8.

The majority of stakes are scheduled in the latter half of the 70-day meet, with 13 stakes in August including the 82nd running of the $200,000 Longacres Mile on Aug. 13. The track’s annual centerpiece, the Mile caps a stakes quadruple-header featuring the $65,000 Emerald Distaff for older fillies and mares and a pair of sprints for older horses.

Sundays will feature 27 stakes, beginning with the $50,000 Seattle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies May 7 and concluding with the $65,000 Gottstein Futurity for 2-year-olds Sept. 17.

From July 23 to Aug. 13, championship events will be held in four categories: the $75,000 Washington Oaks, for 3-year-old fillies, July 23; the $75,000 Emerald Downs Derby, for 3-year-olds, July 30; and the Longacres Mile/Emerald Distaff on Aug. 13.

Emerald Downs training begins Jan. 30.

Football

• It’s been a good week for Washington State’s defense, and their recruiting class increased Tuesday when Bleckley County (Ga.) high-school linebacker Willie Taylor III committed to the Cougars a day after they got a verbal from defensive end prospect Will Rodgers Jr. Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound outside linebacker from Cochran, Ga., got on the Cougars’ radar through his high-school coach’s friendship with WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Taylor is rated a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com.

Golf

• In Tucson, Ariz., the University of Washington men’s golf team started off the spring season with a solid third-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate. Sophomore Carl Yuan finished in a tie for second overall, a new career best. UW (21-over 873) finished better than six top-50 teams. Oregon won the tournament with an 857.

Washington State finished 12th (47-over 899).

Yuan had a career-low 6-under 65 in the final round.

Leading the Cougars was sophomore Aaron Whalen, who tied for 23rd.

Basketball

• Seniors Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor of the UW women’s basketball team were named to the midseason watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association votes on the award for the year’s best women’s college basketball player. The Pac-12 has seven of the 28 players on the watch list.