Elliott Bay held off Sippin Fire in the closing yards and then survived a stewards’ inquiry to win Sunday’s $50,000 WTBOA Lads Stakes for 2-year-old colts and geldings before a throng of over 12,000 on Corgi Race Day.

Ridden by Jennifer Whitaker, Elliott Bay ran 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 10.48 seconds and paid $16.80 to win. Howard Belvoir was the winning trainer for Vicki Potter’s Rising Star Stable II.

Elliott Bay overtook Winter Knight into the lane, came in slightly past mid-stretch, and then held off Sippin Fire by three-quarters of a length for the victory.The stewards immediately posted the inquiry sign but after several minutes of deliberation they made no change, ruling that “Sippin Fire never lacked racing room and had every opportunity to win the race.”

Elliott Bay was a maiden but ran well in both previous starts, finishing second in a maiden race and fifth after setting the pace in the July 16 Emerald Express stakes.

He’s Not Grey, who was the 6-5 favorite, flipped in the gate and was a late scratch. He’s Not Grey did not appear to be seriously injured.